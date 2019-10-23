Imagining a day without water (or coffee or beer) on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Participating Hampton Roads businesses are partnering with askHRGreen.org on October 23rd to ask the unthinkable: Can you imagine a day without your morning macchiato or after-hours beer?

Katie Cullipher with askHRGreen.org and Sweet Beans Coffee Bar owner Mallory Rugg join us to "Imagine a Day Without Water", and discuss how local coffee shops and breweries will bring awareness to the region's clean, reliable water systems.

For more information visit askhrgreen.org/withoutwater.