First Warning Forecast: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a chilly morning

High pressure will keep skies clear overnight. Expect calm winds and temperatures in the 40s. Another near-perfect day on tap Thursday. It will be a few degrees milder with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy to end the work week with high temperatures in the low 70s. Rain chances will remain low, so not looking like a bad day or night to enjoy some fall or Halloween festivities.

A cold front will move through this weekend. Saturday is looking mostly dry with more clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will increase late Sunday as the cold front crosses the area. Saturday is looking to be the pick of the weekend, but you should be able to salvage the first half of the day Sunday.

Monday to Wednesday will be unsettled. Keeping a slight 20 to 30 percent chance for some showers all three days. Temperatures will be in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday and cool down into the 60s on Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

We are tracking

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over southern Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Some development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves generally northwestward and then northward over the western Gulf of Mexico. The system is then forecast to merge with a cold front over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

