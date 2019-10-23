Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returns to Virginia Beach following Caribbean Sea patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The United States Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to its homeport of Virginia Beach Wednesday following a 49-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Dependable’s crew conducted counter-drug and migrant interdiction missions while deployed, and sailed more than 7,500 nautical miles in the Caribbean Sea. The Coast Guard said the Dependable traveled as far south as Curacao and as far east as the Greater Antilles.

In total, the cutter’s crew spent a combined 91 hours on counter-narcotics boardings, conducting two separate counter-narcotics boardings while tasked as a surface asset to Joint Interagency Task Force South.

The crew also conducted over 100 drills while in transit to maintain its readiness.