Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Applying to college can be confusing and many students don't get the guidance they need. Executive director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board Priscilla Rodriguez shares some advice for high school juniors and seniors who plan on applying to college. Plus, she discusses the new scholarship program being launched by the College Board that will be offering $5 million worth of scholarships each year.

For more information visit collegeboard.org/opportunity.