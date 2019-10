Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Makeup artist Alicia Toole (@aliciatoolemua) from The Makeup School by Sarah Rillon (themakeupschoolsr.com) demonstrates how to do a half pretty/half spooky skeleton look with makeup.

She also shares some tips on saving money on your Halloween style this year.

Model and fellow makeup artist Kayla Willis shows off the final look, perfect for any Halloween event.