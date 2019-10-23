4 juveniles injured in Suffolk crash

Posted 11:18 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, October 23, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left four children seriously injured Tuesday night.

According to police, the call came in at 8:57 p.m. for the crash in the 4600 block of Girl Scout Drive. When police arrived, they learned that a passenger vehicle occupied by four juveniles left the roadway and struck a tree.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assessment and treatment, and a juvenile male was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

A juvenile female was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, and a juvenile male and female were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital for further medical treatment.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.

 

Google Map for coordinates 36.805912 by -76.623448.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.