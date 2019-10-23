4 juveniles injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left four children seriously injured Tuesday night.

According to police, the call came in at 8:57 p.m. for the crash in the 4600 block of Girl Scout Drive. When police arrived, they learned that a passenger vehicle occupied by four juveniles left the roadway and struck a tree.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assessment and treatment, and a juvenile male was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

A juvenile female was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, and a juvenile male and female were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital for further medical treatment.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation.