Woman faces life threatening injuries after being struck by teen driver in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 59-year-old woman is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by a 16-year-old driver in Norfolk.

According to police, the was hit by a 2012 Toyota Highlander SUV around 7 p.m. in the 400 clock of West Little Creek Road.

Police added that the investigation has revealed that the pedestrian attempted to cross Little Creek Road at Newport Avenue in the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle that was making a left turn from Newport Avenue to go westbound onto Little Creek Road.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her injuries and has remained in critical condition.

The 16-year-old girl stayed at the scene. Neither alcohol or speed appear to be factors for this crash.

All lanes of West Little Creek Road from Gloucester Avenue to Sheryl Drive were closed for several hours while police investigated this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

