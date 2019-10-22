Where you can safely dispose of unused prescriptions locally for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Saturday, October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is encouraging Virginians to dispose of unused or expired medications – especially prescription opioids – before they can be misused, abused or accidentally ingested.
Local law enforcement agencies, community partners and members of Herring’s team will be stationed at dozens of locations across the state to accept medications for proper disposal.
Takeback locations across Hampton Roads will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“All too often we have seen opioid addiction start at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescription drugs fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them,” said Attorney General Herring. “Disposing of these drugs safely at a specified Drug Takeback Day location is an easy way for Virginians to get rid of these potentially dangerous unused prescriptions. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes out of your weekend to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of. Just this simple step makes our homes and communities safer and helps to fight the devastating opioid epidemic.”
There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.
In Virginia, opioid overdose deaths have risen steadily since 2010.
Herring has made the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority. He and his team continue to attack the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.
Below is a list of drug takeback locations in Hampton Roads:
- Norfolk State University Police Department – Norfolk State University PD lobby area, 2501 Corprew Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23504
- Norfolk Police Department – Norfolk Police 3rd Division front entrance, 901 Asbury Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23513
- Norfolk Police Department – Norfolk Police Operations Center front entrance, 3661 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Va. 23502
- Norfolk Police Department – Norfolk Police Training Center front entrance, 2500 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk, Va. 23502
- Portsmouth Police Department – Portsmouth Police Department Headquarters, 801 Water St., Portsmouth, Va. 23704
- Chesapeake Police Department – Chesapeake Police 2nd Precinct, 1209 20th St., Chesapeake, Va. 23324
- Portsmouth Police Department – Portsmouth Fire Station #3 front door, 4001 Rivershore Rd., Portsmouth, Va. 23703
- Portsmouth Police Department – Portsmouth Safety Town outside front door, 4404 Deep Creek Blvd., Portsmouth, Va. 23702
- Virginia State Police – Virginia State Police Area 47 Station (POC: Sgt. Andrea Fischer), 1557 S. Military Hwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23320
- Virginia Beach Police Department – Walmart, 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462
- Virginia Beach Police Department – Wegmans, 4721 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462
- Chesapeake Police Department – Chesapeake Police 3rd Precinct, 949 North George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23323
- Chesapeake Police Department – Chesapeake Police 4th Precinct, 4764 Station House Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321
- Chesapeake Police Department – Walmart Neighborhood Market, 475 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23320
- Hampton Sheriff’s Office – Hampton Sheriff’s Office Carmel Center, 136 Kings Way, Hampton, Va. 23669
- Virginia Beach Police Department – Kroger Marketplace, 3901 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23452
- Newport News Police Department – Newport News PD South Precinct, 3303 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Va. 23607
- Virginia Beach Police Department – Walmart Salem’s Crossing Shopping Center, 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy., Virginia Beach, Va. 23456
- Chesapeake Police Department – Grassfield Walmart Supercenter, 632 Grassfield Pkwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23322
- Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office – Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Admin. Building across from correctional center, 401 Albemarle Dr., Chesapeake, Va. 23322
- Virginia Beach Police Department – Walmart, 657 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach, Va. 23452
- Hampton Police Division – Sentara CarePlex Hospital near emergency room entrance, 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton, Va. 23666
- Chesapeake Police Department – Hillcrest Walmart Supercenter, 201 Hillcrest Pkwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23322
- Poquoson Police Department – Poquoson Compounding and Gifts, 498 Wythe Creek Rd., Poquoson, Va., 23662
- Newport News Police Department – Sentara Port Warwick at the emergency room entrance, 1031 Loftis Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23606
- York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Office next to Subway, 5338-D George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, Va. 23692
- Newport News Police Department – Newport News PD North Precinct lot between police and fire departments, 368 Deshazor Dr., Newport News, Va., 23608
- Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office – Kroger Pharmacy, 7254 Hayes Shopping Center, Hayes, Va. 23072
- Williamsburg Police Department – Williamsburg Fire Department, 440 N. Boundary St., Williamsburg, Va., 23185
- Northampton County Sheriff’s Office – Northampton County Sheriff’s Office front lobby, 5211 The Hornes, Eastville, Va., 23347
- Currituck County Sheriff’s Office – Currituck Family YMCA, 130 Community Way, Barco, N.C. 27917
- Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office – Walmart Pharmacy, 6819 Waltons Ln., Gloucester, Va. 23061
- Franklin (city of) Police Department – Walmart – 100 Council Dr., Franklin, Va. 23851
- James City County Police Department – James City County Police Department Law Enforcement Center, 4600 Opportunity Way, Williamsburg, Va. 23188
- King and Queen sheriff’s Office – Nick’s Restaurant side parking lot, 3483 Lewis B. Puller Hwy., Shacklefords, Va. 23156
- New Kent County Sheriff’s Office – New Kent Sheriff’s Office, 11995 Courthouse Cir., New Kent, Va. 23124
You can also find a site near you by searching here.