Where you can safely dispose of unused prescriptions locally for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Saturday, October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is encouraging Virginians to dispose of unused or expired medications – especially prescription opioids – before they can be misused, abused or accidentally ingested.

Local law enforcement agencies, community partners and members of Herring’s team will be stationed at dozens of locations across the state to accept medications for proper disposal.

Takeback locations across Hampton Roads will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“All too often we have seen opioid addiction start at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescription drugs fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them,” said Attorney General Herring. “Disposing of these drugs safely at a specified Drug Takeback Day location is an easy way for Virginians to get rid of these potentially dangerous unused prescriptions. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes out of your weekend to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of. Just this simple step makes our homes and communities safer and helps to fight the devastating opioid epidemic.”

There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible.

In Virginia, opioid overdose deaths have risen steadily since 2010.

Herring has made the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority. He and his team continue to attack the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program.

Below is a list of drug takeback locations in Hampton Roads:

Norfolk State University Police Department – Norfolk State University PD lobby area, 2501 Corprew Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23504

Norfolk Police Department – Norfolk Police 3rd Division front entrance, 901 Asbury Ave., Norfolk, Va. 23513

Norfolk Police Department – Norfolk Police Operations Center front entrance, 3661 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Va. 23502

Norfolk Police Department – Norfolk Police Training Center front entrance, 2500 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk, Va. 23502

Portsmouth Police Department – Portsmouth Police Department Headquarters, 801 Water St., Portsmouth, Va. 23704

Chesapeake Police Department – Chesapeake Police 2nd Precinct, 1209 20th St., Chesapeake, Va. 23324

Portsmouth Police Department – Portsmouth Fire Station #3 front door, 4001 Rivershore Rd., Portsmouth, Va. 23703

Portsmouth Police Department – Portsmouth Safety Town outside front door, 4404 Deep Creek Blvd., Portsmouth, Va. 23702

Virginia State Police – Virginia State Police Area 47 Station (POC: Sgt. Andrea Fischer), 1557 S. Military Hwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23320

Virginia Beach Police Department – Walmart, 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462

Virginia Beach Police Department – Wegmans, 4721 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23462

Chesapeake Police Department – Chesapeake Police 3rd Precinct, 949 North George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23323

Chesapeake Police Department – Chesapeake Police 4th Precinct, 4764 Station House Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321

Chesapeake Police Department – Walmart Neighborhood Market, 475 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, Va. 23320

Hampton Sheriff’s Office – Hampton Sheriff’s Office Carmel Center, 136 Kings Way, Hampton, Va. 23669

Virginia Beach Police Department – Kroger Marketplace, 3901 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23452

Newport News Police Department – Newport News PD South Precinct, 3303 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Va. 23607

Virginia Beach Police Department – Walmart Salem’s Crossing Shopping Center, 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy., Virginia Beach, Va. 23456

Chesapeake Police Department – Grassfield Walmart Supercenter, 632 Grassfield Pkwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office – Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office Admin. Building across from correctional center, 401 Albemarle Dr., Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Virginia Beach Police Department – Walmart, 657 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach, Va. 23452

Hampton Police Division – Sentara CarePlex Hospital near emergency room entrance, 3000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton, Va. 23666

Chesapeake Police Department – Hillcrest Walmart Supercenter, 201 Hillcrest Pkwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23322

Poquoson Police Department – Poquoson Compounding and Gifts, 498 Wythe Creek Rd., Poquoson, Va., 23662

Newport News Police Department – Sentara Port Warwick at the emergency room entrance, 1031 Loftis Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23606

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Office next to Subway, 5338-D George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, Va. 23692

Newport News Police Department – Newport News PD North Precinct lot between police and fire departments, 368 Deshazor Dr., Newport News, Va., 23608

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office – Kroger Pharmacy, 7254 Hayes Shopping Center, Hayes, Va. 23072

Williamsburg Police Department – Williamsburg Fire Department, 440 N. Boundary St., Williamsburg, Va., 23185

Northampton County Sheriff’s Office – Northampton County Sheriff’s Office front lobby, 5211 The Hornes, Eastville, Va., 23347

Currituck County Sheriff’s Office – Currituck Family YMCA, 130 Community Way, Barco, N.C. 27917

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office – Walmart Pharmacy, 6819 Waltons Ln., Gloucester, Va. 23061

Franklin (city of) Police Department – Walmart – 100 Council Dr., Franklin, Va. 23851

James City County Police Department – James City County Police Department Law Enforcement Center, 4600 Opportunity Way, Williamsburg, Va. 23188

King and Queen sheriff’s Office – Nick’s Restaurant side parking lot, 3483 Lewis B. Puller Hwy., Shacklefords, Va. 23156

New Kent County Sheriff’s Office – New Kent Sheriff’s Office, 11995 Courthouse Cir., New Kent, Va. 23124

