HOUSTON, Texas – He waited 35 years for the opportunity. And he didn’t miss it.

Not only did Ryan Zimmerman not miss it – he hit it high, hard and far. Zimmerman, the Virginia Beach product, homered in his first career World Series at bat Tuesday. His two-out home run off Houston’s Gerrit Cole traveled 413 feet to center field.

The solo blast pulled the Washington Nationals to within one run, trailing the Astros 2-1.