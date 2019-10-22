× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storms possible today… A cold front will move through today, bringing showers and a threat for severe thunderstorms. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with drizzle. Rain chances will increase this afternoon with thunderstorms mixing in. Strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for gusty winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes. The biggest opportunity for storms will be between 4 PM and 8 PM. Highs will warm into the low 70s today with SE winds picking up.

Showers and storms will move out late this evening to early tonight, with clouds clearing out overnight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and winds will shift to the NW at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, near normal for this time of year. Clouds and showers will return for the end of the work week and weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 22nd

1929 Heavy Rain: 4.55″ Richmond

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

