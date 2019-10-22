First Warning Action Day: Scattered severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening 🌧️

Trapped person saved from car submerged in Chesapeake Bay

October 22, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. –  Units responded to reports of a vehicle into the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday.

When units arrived at the 700 block of Chesapeake Avenue, they spotted a vehicle in the water.

The vehicle contained one person that was trapped inside.

Two crew members evaluated the scene and determined the victim was in immediate danger.

The members entered the water to remove the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Units remained on-scene to assist Hampton police with the vehicle recovery. There are no further details at this time.

