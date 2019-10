Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sydney Monduy from Virginia Beach SPCA, Shana Ness from Companion Pet Trainers and Doppie the adoptable pup share some dog training tips for owners. Plus, they discuss their upcoming Mutt Masquerade, Virginia's largest Halloween race that you can run with your dogs, that will be taking place on October 27th from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 24th St. Park in Virginia Beach.

For more information visit vbspca.com/.