Toasting Tuesday with Hive & Honey Gewürztraminer on Coast Live

Posted 1:14 pm, October 22, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We celebrate Toasting Tuesday with Hive & Honey Gewürztraminer, a sweet German varietal made in California. It is light bodied with hints of pienapple, grapefruit and peach. You can find it for under $10 and learn more at HiveandHoneyWines.com.

