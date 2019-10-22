Toasting Tuesday with Hive & Honey Gewürztraminer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We celebrate Toasting Tuesday with Hive & Honey Gewürztraminer, a sweet German varietal made in California. It is light bodied with hints of pienapple, grapefruit and peach. You can find it for under $10 and learn more at HiveandHoneyWines.com.
