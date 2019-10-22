Supply students in need through the Beach Bags food drive Oct. 24

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You can help to provide healthy snacks to disadvantaged students who may not have enough to eat over weekends and school vacations.

The Beach Bags food drive will be Thursday, October 24 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Beach Bags program provides shelf-stable meals and healthy snacks to Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) students who might otherwise go hungry during weekends and school vacations.

You are needed because the community support program is kept up entirely by donations from area businesses, school organizations and community members.

Volunteers at the event will collect both monetary and food donations for the Beach Bags program at Pembroke Mall (Kohl’s parking lot behind Walgreens), 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard, and at participating neighborhood schools (school hours only).

Tax-deductible donations made payable to the Virginia Beach Education Foundation will be accepted in addition to any of the following food items:

Individual-sized cereal boxes or oatmeal packets

8-ounce servings of shelf-stable milk

Individual-sized meals (ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, chunky soups, etc.

4-ounce or larger fruit cups

Snack items (granola bars, pudding cups, pretzels, trail mix, snack crackers, etc.)

News 3 is partnering with Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), the Virginia Beach Education Foundation (VBEF) and Pembroke Mall to host the Beach Bags food drive.