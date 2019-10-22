× She was supposed to take the train home from central Illinois; Her body was identified 9 years later

DUQUOIN, Ill – The body of a central Illinois woman who has been missing since 2010 has now been identified by Illinois State Police as Benedetta “Beth” Bentley. The remains were found in December 2017 in Jefferson County, Illinois near the intersection of Saddle Club and Miller Lake roads.

A friend dropped Bentley off at the Amtrak Station in Centralia on May 23, 2010. She was taking the train back to her home in Woodstock, Illinois. She was reported missing after she did not make it home. Amtrak records show she did not get on a train according to a missing person report from Illinois State Police. The wife and mother of three boys was never seen or heard from again.

Information from investigators led the Illinois State Police to a rural location in Jefferson County. Human remains were found at the location. WRXX Radio reports that they were badly burned human remains. Investigators were also able to collect other evidence from the scene.

The results of a joint investigation has been forwarded to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s office for review.