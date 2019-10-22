Police release updated Virginia Beach mass shooting timeline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – ​The Virginia Beach Police Department reexamined the timeline of events leading up to the May 31, 2019 mass shooting after seeing a typographical error.

On May 31, a gunman killed 12 people and wounded five others in and around the building in which he had worked for over nine years.

On September 24, the Virginia Beach Police Department provided an interim report on the criminal investigation to the Virginia Beach City Council. As part of that report, Deputy Chief Pat Gallagher provided a verbal walk-through of the events that indicated the shooter’s movements based on cell phone data, key card access at certain doors, eyewitness testimony and physical evidence.

“We made a typographical error on one time stamp that Gary pointed out to us. We also recently received access to data we didn’t have before, which helped us refine the timeline,” said Police Chief Jim Cervera. “These two factors caused us to reexamine every entry. When detectives did that, they discovered five clerical errors that this updated timeline reflects. While the changes to the timeline are inconsequential to the major actions and outcomes of that day, it is critically important to the overall investigation that we have everything right. Going forward, we will be adding more reviews to verify and cross-check data,” he added.

The final report is expected to take six to nine months to complete, as many elements are outstanding, including the FBI’s results of its forensic evidence recovery, which is essential to the department’s ability to finalize its investigation.

“The rest of the updates are typical of any investigative process,” Deputy Chief Gallagher added. “Adjustments are routinely made when new information becomes available and new evidence is presented. In some instances, we have conflicting data, which is the case here, between the suspect’s phone data and the vehicle locator data. As a rule, we give preference to data from a personal item, like a cell phone. The updated timeline reflects the best information we have today. Anyone who believes they have pertinent information and have not yet spoken with detectives is encouraged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101.”

Other issues being worked on is developing updated building maps to finalize evidence and documentation of events.

“Building 2 has been renovated and modified over the years and we don’t have floor plans that accurately correspond to the current configuration of the offices and departments as they exist today,” said Facilities Manager Tom Nicholas. “We are working on a process to establish updated floor plans for all locations, it just takes time and resources, which are currently stretched rather thin.”

The updated timeline of the Virginia Beach mass shooting is as follows: