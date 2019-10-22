Norfolk department offering ‘Budget and Brews’ series to discuss city’s budget

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s Budget and Strategic Planning department is offering an opportunity to talk and ask questions in an informal setting about the city’s budget. They’re calling it ‘Budget and Brews’.

The evens will be held in breweries and coffee houses throughout Norfolk.

“We want to hear from residents about the city’s budget,” said Greg Patrick, Director of Budget and Strategic Planning. “We’re meeting residents where they are for conversation and questions.”

Patrick and other city staff will pay for their own beverages out of their own pockets for these events, which are designed to provide easy-to-use information about city budget priorities, revenues and expenditures. Venues will host staff free of charge at regular tables. Customers will pay for their own beverages.

“We’re delighted to host this event that connects Norfolk residents to information about how their city works as well as to locally made craft beer,” said Chris Newkirk of Smartmouth Brewing.

Each event will offer an opportunity to discuss specific budget topics with Patrick and representatives from departments around the city. Themes include strengthening the infrastructure, connecting with the residents, and cultivating the arts.

Dates and locations for the events are as listed: