Man pleads guilty to killing Norfolk teacher in 2017 New Year’s Eve shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Edward Shaw, the man charged in killing a Norfolk elementary school teacher in a 2017 New Year’s Eve shooting, pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder on Tuesday, right before his trial was to start. The guilty plea was announced via Twitter by Norfolk officials.

The case gained attention due to the love triangle that led to Caroline Hendrix’s death on the last day of 2017. Prosecutors believed the Shaw had shot Hendrix by mistake – actually trying to shoot a friend that was with her that evening.

Edwards will be sentenced on the 2nd Degree Murder charge, along with an additional firearms charge, on January 16, 2020.

Edward Shaw pled guilty today rather than go forward with a jury trial. He pled to 2nd Degree Murder and UFA with Judge Migliozzi. Sentencing will be January 16, 2020. — Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office (@NFKCircuitCourt) October 22, 2019

Hendrix, who was a pre-k teacher at Oceanair Elementary school, was shot in the leg twice. The bullets would travel to her upper body, where they then caused significant damage and led to her death.

The man that was in the car with Hendrix reportedly was involved in a love triangle with Shaw and Teniqu Cushman. As part of the investigation, Cushman was charged with conspiracy. She pleaded guilty to the charge against her back in October 2018.

Cushman was 22-years-old at the time of the shooting, and Shaw was 70-years-old. Hendrix was 50-years-old when she was killed.

Prosecutors said in Cushman’s trial that She and Shaw had a “friends with benefits” type of relationship. Cushman also had a sexual relationship with Hendrix’s friend, but that relationship soured, the prosecutor added. Cushman texted Shaw that the other man “had to be gone” due to mental abuse from the man, the prosecutor said. Cushman’s attorney argued that was not proof she wanted Shaw to shoot the other man, but rather that she wanted their relationship to end.

