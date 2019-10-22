Man arrested in major Norfolk drug operation now charged after stabbing incidents

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is facing charges after police say he maliciously wounded two men in two separate incidents Monday night.

51-year-old Needham N. Wilder, has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding stemming from two separate incidents following an altercation between the men.

The first incident occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the 100 block of W Olney Avenue. When police arrived, they located a 30-year-old man suffering from cut wounds. The man was taken to the hospital; however, he refused treatment, police say.

The second incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Vila Circle. When police arrived, they located a 53-year-old man suffering from cut wounds. The man refused treatment at the scene.

Wilder was also arrested in 2018 after a major drug operation involving $190,000 worth of drugs. This drug investigation took police about eight months and lead to 20 arrests.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of around 11 ounces of heroin, three pounds of cocaine, three pounds of marijuana, 24 ecstasy pills and 9 grams of methamphetamines. The total street value of the drugs recovered was over $190,000.

Twelve guns and over $85,000 in cash was seized as well during that operation. Wilder was wanted for distribution of a controlled substance.

Wilder was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing incident and, based upon the investigation, was identified as the suspect in the first incident.

Wilder is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.