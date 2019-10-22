Learning how to make lumpia for Fil Fest USA on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fil Fest USA and the local Filipino American community will host its fifth annual event and this year they will focus on recognizing Filipinos in film, art and music. Tricia Orpilla and Fe Postrero join us to talk more about the some of the demonstrations, dances and musical performances that will take place this year and show us how to make homemade lumpia.

Fil Fest USA 2019 will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 27th from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. in Virginia Beach. For more information visit filfestUSA.com.

Lumpia Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium yellow onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium carrot, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 lb ground pork

12 oz water chestnuts, 1 can, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons soy sauce

¼ cup green onion, minced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, minced, plus more for garnish

1 ½ cups canola oil, for frying

25 lumpia wrappers, or spring roll wrappers

1 egg, beaten

sweet chili sauce, for serving

Preparation: