Learning how to make lumpia for Fil Fest USA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fil Fest USA and the local Filipino American community will host its fifth annual event and this year they will focus on recognizing Filipinos in film, art and music. Tricia Orpilla and Fe Postrero join us to talk more about the some of the demonstrations, dances and musical performances that will take place this year and show us how to make homemade lumpia.
Fil Fest USA 2019 will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 27th from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. in Virginia Beach. For more information visit filfestUSA.com.
Lumpia Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium yellow onion, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium carrot, minced
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated
1 lb ground pork
12 oz water chestnuts, 1 can, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons soy sauce
¼ cup green onion, minced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, minced, plus more for garnish
1 ½ cups canola oil, for frying
25 lumpia wrappers, or spring roll wrappers
1 egg, beaten
sweet chili sauce, for serving
Preparation:
1. Make the filling: Heat the oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat.
2. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, and carrot. Cook for 4 minutes, or until the onion is slightly translucent.
3. Add the ground pork and cook for about 6 minutes, or until cooked through.
4. Add the water chestnuts, salt, pepper, and soy sauce. Stir for 2 minutes, then mix in the green onion and cilantro. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool.
5. Heat about an inch (2 cm) of canola oil in a deep, medium frying pan until it reaches 300°F (150°C).
6. Lay out one lumpia wrapper in a diamond shape and spoon 2 tablespoons of filling at the bottom of the wrapper, leaving about an inch and a half (3 cm) of space from the bottom point.
7. Fold the bottom point over the filling, then fold in the edges to create an envelope shape. Roll the wrapper toward the top point. Brush the top point with egg wash and finish the roll to seal the end.
8. Carefully place four to five lumpia at a time in the hot oil. Frying on each side for 1-2 minutes, or until golden brown. Note: If the lumpia are cooking too fast or burning, reduce the heat.
9. Remove the lumpia from the oil and drain on a wire rack or paper towels.
10. Sprinkle with a garnish of cilantro and serve with sweet chili dipping sauce. Optional: Cut lumpia in half.
11. Enjoy!