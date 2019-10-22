JBLE to host free networking event for service members, veterans and military spouses on October 24

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Joint Base Langley-Eustis will host a free HIRE VETS NOW Hiring and Networking Event on Thursday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses will have the opportunity to connect with many of the state’s top civilian employers in industries such as energy, medical, finance, cybersecurity, defense, manufacturing and transportation.

The event will take place at the Fort Eustis Club, which is located at 2123 Pershing Avenue, and it will include free lunch.

“This reception will give transitioning military, veterans and their spouses the chance to meet and talk with employers in a casual atmosphere,” said Cyndi Miracle, senior vice president of programs for the Virginia Chamber Foundation. “The Chamber Foundation and Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services are excited to partner with the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program to connect our highly-skilled military talent to the best civilian careers in Virginia.”

Presenting sponsors and participating employers include:

  • Dominion Energy
  • First Command Financial Services
  • ITA International LLC
  • Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Onward2Opportunity
  • Smithfield Foods

Participating employers include:

  • Averitt Express
  • Blue Dragon Publishing LLC
  • Branscome Incorporated
  • Canon Virginia Inc.
  • Command Post Technologies
  • Chesapeake Police Department
  • Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.
  • Genworth Financial
  • HII Fleet Support Group
  • Liberty Source
  • MYMIC LLC
  • Perspecta
  • Raytheon Company
  • Riverside Health System
  • Sentara Healthcare
  • State Farm Insurance

Anyone who is interested in attending the event is encouraged to register online here. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, click here or email Kelsey Cadow at k.cadow@vachamber.com.

