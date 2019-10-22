JBLE to host free networking event for service members, veterans and military spouses on October 24

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Joint Base Langley-Eustis will host a free HIRE VETS NOW Hiring and Networking Event on Thursday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses will have the opportunity to connect with many of the state’s top civilian employers in industries such as energy, medical, finance, cybersecurity, defense, manufacturing and transportation.

The event will take place at the Fort Eustis Club, which is located at 2123 Pershing Avenue, and it will include free lunch.

“This reception will give transitioning military, veterans and their spouses the chance to meet and talk with employers in a casual atmosphere,” said Cyndi Miracle, senior vice president of programs for the Virginia Chamber Foundation. “The Chamber Foundation and Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services are excited to partner with the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Soldier For Life – Transition Assistance Program to connect our highly-skilled military talent to the best civilian careers in Virginia.”

Presenting sponsors and participating employers include:

Dominion Energy

First Command Financial Services

ITA International LLC

Newport News Shipbuilding

Onward2Opportunity

Smithfield Foods

Participating employers include:

Averitt Express

Blue Dragon Publishing LLC

Branscome Incorporated

Canon Virginia Inc.

Command Post Technologies

Chesapeake Police Department

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.

Genworth Financial

HII Fleet Support Group

Liberty Source

MYMIC LLC

Perspecta

Raytheon Company

Riverside Health System

Sentara Healthcare

State Farm Insurance

Anyone who is interested in attending the event is encouraged to register online here. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, click here or email Kelsey Cadow at k.cadow@vachamber.com.