Hampton Roads plays host to major billiards competitions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Some of the best straight pool players in the world will be in Hampton Roads this week.

Tuesday marks the start of the 15th American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship.

According to Bar Games 101, straight pool forces players to focus on scoring points, with each pocketed ball, solids or stripes, amounting to one point.

The tournament runs from October 22-26 at Q-Master Billiards on Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

Fields are expected to be anywhere from 48 to 60 players with the winner receiving $10,000.

The 2019 International 9-Ball Open is scheduled for the following week in Norfolk.

From October 28 to November 2, the best 9-Ball players in the world will compete inside the Waterfront Sheraton for a 1st place prize of $30,000.

For more information, head to international9ballopen.com.