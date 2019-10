HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are at Gosnold’s Hope Park after a suspicious package was found around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Units are still on the scene, which includes the Hampton and Newport New bomb squad.

The only area closed off to the community is the section of the park the suspicious package was found.

It has not been confirmed if the package is a bomb.

Units are on-scene of a suspicious package located at Gosnolds Hope Park. Hampton is being assisted by HPD and the NN Bomb Squad. We are currently investigating the situation and will provide details when available. pic.twitter.com/p8DPmpUqj0 — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) October 22, 2019

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.