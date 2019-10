FRANKLIN, Va. – Police in Franklin say a woman was arrested after reportedly stabbing her brother Monday, which would eventually lead to his death.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. following an argument between the siblings in the 500 block of Norfleet Street.

The victim was Zachary Gray, 27. His sister, Sarah Gray, 24, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

She is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

