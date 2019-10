ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Food on the stove inside a home cause a fire, according to firefighters in Accomack County.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters found the food on fire sitting on the stove and also saw smoke coming from the attic when they responded.

No injuries were reported, and no further information was given out.

