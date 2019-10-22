× First Warning Forecast: Tracking clearing skies and comfortable temperatures

The cold front will continue to move offshore overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 50s. We could see some patchy fog, especially inland.

High pressure will build in Wednesday. Temperatures will be very seasonable with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight thanks to mostly clear skies. Another near-perfect day on tap Thursday. It will be a few degrees milder with highs near 70.

Partly cloudy to end the work week with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances will increase over the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize are associated with a tropical wave. This system is forecast to move west-northwestward and emerge over the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Thursday. Some development is then possible on Friday near the east coast of Mexico before the disturbance likely becomes absorbed by a cold front this weekend.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

