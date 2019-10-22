× First Warning Forecast: An isolated strong to severe storm is possible

The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a level 1 for severe weather, which means scattered severe storms are not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and flooding. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s, making it the warmest day of the week.

A few clouds Wednesday morning followed by clearing skies as high pressure builds in. It will be a gorgeous fall-like day with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Another nice day Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70. Partly cloudy to end the work week with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances will increase over the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

