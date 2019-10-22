First Warning Action Day: Scattered severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening 🌧️

Fighting and preventing the flu this season on Coast Live

Posted 1:04 pm, October 22, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The flu is a respiratory virus with symptoms like fever,  chills, runny nose, cough and body aches that any one can catch. However, young children are at a higher risk for flu-related health complications. Dr. Melanie Wilhelm, author of "Raising Today's Baby" shares some tips for flu prevention for both children and adults that will come in handy this season.

You can purchase a copy of "Raising Today's Baby" on Amazon and find more useful information at RaisingTodaysChild.com.

