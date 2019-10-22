7-time convicted Virginia Beach drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local drug dealer who has been convicted seven times was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin D. Stolle announced that 39-year-old Antonio Elray Boone was sentenced on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy and Obstruction of Justice.

The judge sentenced Boone to 15 years and six months in prison with five years and six months suspended, leaving 10 years to serve. This sentencing was significantly higher than what was recommended by the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended he serve no more than four years and two months in prison.

Boone pleaded guilty on July 16, 2019.

If this case had gone to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have proven that at approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 18, 2018, a Virginia Beach Police officer approached a man leaving the Seashire Inn on Pacific Avenue. After an investigation, the man in question was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, which he admitted to purchasing from room 122.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the police officer contacted the hotel and determined that room 122 was registered to Boone.

Related: California inmate indicted in Hampton Roads pleads guilty to running drug, prostitution ring behind bars

Officers attempted to approach Boone, but he took off running. The officers chased him, and took Boone into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Right next to where they arrested Boone, officers found half an ounce of cocaine in a bag. Boone also had a scale with white, powdery residue and $1,390 in cash in his pockets.

Boone admitted to being in possession of the cocaine.

He has six prior convictions for Possession with Intent to Distribute as well as prior convictions for Petit Larceny; Possession of Schedule I/II Drugs; two counts of Possession of Marijuana, Drugs: Own or Maintain Common Nuisance; Contempt of Court and several traffic infractions.

Download the News 3 app for updates.