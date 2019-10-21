Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in the area of W. Little Creek Road and Newport Avenue Monday night.

The call for a crash involving a pedestrian came in around 7:05 p.m.

The woman’s injuries are said to be life-threatening. Police say the driver stayed on scene after the crash.

Both directions on Little Creek Road from Gloucester Avenue and Sheryl Drive are currently closed while police investigate.

There is no further information.

