Woman allegedly forced way inside Newport News home, kicked two officers during arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a woman Friday after they say she forced her way into someone else’s apartment and then assaulted two officers while being detained.

Around 6:03 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Turlington Road in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival to the area, police say they heard yelling inside an apartment. Police made entry inside the apartment and spoke with an adult male, as well as two adult females who were arguing with each other.

The adult female and male occupants of the apartment stated that the other female, 35-year-old Saadria G. Walton, started banging on the apartment door while they were sleeping.

The male went to open the door, and Walton forced her way inside the apartment, reports say. The two females then began arguing with each other, police say.

While police spoke with Walton, she became uncooperative. The officer noticed she had slurred speech and glassy eyes. While walking her out of the building, Walton kicked the officer, according to police.

Walton was subsequently detained. Further investigation revealed suspected narcotics on her person, according to police.

Walton was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared, and she continued to be uncooperative with officers and hospital staff. At one point, police say she kicked another officer.

Walton was medically cleared and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. She is charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, drug possession, profane swearing or intoxication in public, and obstruction of justice.