Talking with a lifelong dancer and professional choreographer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lydia Roberts Coco found herself in New York City at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's School on a full scholarship at the age of seventeen. Today she is the resident choreographer for Ballet Virginia's professional company. She joins us to talk about her amazing journey and share some information of the upcoming Halloween performance, "Masquerade", from Ballet Virginia.

"Masquerade" will take place on October 25th at 7:30 p.m. and October 26th at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. at Zieder's American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach. Go to thez.org to purchase tickets.