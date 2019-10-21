Study ranks 10 best colleges & universities in Virginia

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1 and tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings.
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.
The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
According to the study, the best ranked colleges and universities in Virginia are as listed:
- University of Virginia
- College of William and Mary
- University of Richmond
- Washington and Lee University
- Virginia Military Institute
- Virginia Tech
- James Madison University
- University of Mary Washington
- George Mason University
- Bridgewater College
With that in mind, here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: University of Virginia (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 36 = Worst)
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 7th – On-Campus Crime
- 9th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: College of William and Mary (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 36 = Worst)
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 10th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 10th – On-Campus Crime
- 10th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 7th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Richmond (1 = Best; 18 = Average; 36 = Worst)
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 7th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 4th – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
To view the full reports, click here.