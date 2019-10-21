Police: Man arrested after Suffolk coffee shop broken into, donation jar stolen

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police arrested a man after they say he was involved in a breaking and entering at a Downtown coffee shop.

On Wednesday, October 9, police say the breaking and entering took place in a coffee shop located in the 300 block of North Main Street.

Upon preliminary investigation and review of surveillance video footage it was determined that an suspect broke a side window and entered the Pourfavor Coffee Shop around 10:07 p.m. that evening.

A water jug containing an unknown amount of cash donations was taken off the counter and the subject fled on foot exiting from the same broken window.

Police arrested 23-year-old Raquwon Faulk of Suffolk, Saturday, October 19, on charges relating to this incident. The charges include Breaking and Entering, Other Structure With Intent to Commit Larceny, Petit Larceny, and Destruction of Property.

He is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.