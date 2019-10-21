Newport News Police searching for missing, endangered man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Police say James William Parker, Sr., a 69-year-old Newport News man, was last seen Monday between 6:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Parker is described as having a medium-brown complexion and is 5’5” tall, and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing black and brown jeans, a maroon and burgundy striped shirt, and red and white tennis shoes.

Parker suffers from a serious medical condition and is considered endangered. The investigation remains ongoing.

Parker used to live in Hampton and could possibly be heading there, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Parker is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at (757)-247-2500.