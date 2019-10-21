National Career Fairs to host Norfolk job fairs in October & December

NORFOLK, Va. – National Career Fairs is hosting two job fairs in Norfolk.

The job fairs will be held on October 29 and December 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Norfolk Airport located at 1500 North Military Highway.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet employers and to interview for several positions during the course of the day, meeting the people who actually make the hiring decisions.

Some of the companies that will be at the fair include: FedEx, New York Life, Bed Bath & Beyond, Spectrum, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and many more. To see a full list of employers that will be at the fair, click here.

The fairs employers send their managers to carry out onsite interviews. To sign up for our next career fair, click here.