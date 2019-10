KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Highview Street in the town around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, the fire could be seen from the second floor of the residence and the roof area of the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

The additional fire crews that responded included the Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Southern Shores Fire Department and Nags Head Fire Department.

