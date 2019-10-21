× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe thunderstorm threat

Severe storms possible tomorrow… We are between two weather systems today. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor continue drifting off of the East Coast while a cold front is set to move in from the west tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies with drizzle this morning. Some sunshine will mix in this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will stay strong today, north at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 20 mph. Those winds will trigger some tidal flooding this afternoon (near 3 PM high tide).

A cold front will move in tomorrow, bringing a threat for severe thunderstorms. The biggest chance for rain and storms will be tomorrow afternoon to early evening (3 PM to 7 PM). We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will return for the end of the work week and weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

