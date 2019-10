Holiday Hours: These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

While you may be still getting ready for your Halloween party, many stores and companies are starting to let customers know when they will be closed for the holidays.

From Hobby Lobby to Guitar Center, many stores will shut down, just before one of the biggest retail days nationwide. Black Friday.

BestBlackFriday.com has released a vast list showing stores that will be closed this coming Thanksgiving in 2019, plus ones that will most likely be closed.

Stores closed for Thanksgiving:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

Stores likely to be closed on Thanksgiving: