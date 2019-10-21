Fall Classic, rising prices: Washington Nationals World Series tickets among most expensive in years

WASHINGTON, DC – When the Washington Nationals host the Houston Astros in game three of the 2019 World Series Friday at Nationals Park, it will be the first World Series game played in Washington, DC since 1933. Ticket demand reflects the DC drought, too.

According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, the average list price for tickets to the 2019 World Series is $993. According to Vivid Seats, that makes for the third-most expensive World Series tickets since 2012.

Average List Price for the World Series by Year (Vivid Seats)

2016: $1,647 (Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians) 2017: $1,001 (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros) 2019: $993 (Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros) 2015: $686 (Kansas City Royals vs. New York Mets) 2018: $663 (Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) 2014: $618 (San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals) 2013: $553 (Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals) 2012: $474 (San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers)

The 2019 World Series begins Tuesday in Houston. Following two games at Minute Maid Park, the series shifts to Washington, DC for games three, four and five (if necessary).