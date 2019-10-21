Fall Classic is World Series-ous business for Old Dominion University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - It's been a while since Justin Verlander and Daniel Hudson, a pair of guys who have quite a bit in common, have caught up. But, don't blame the duo - they've been busy; busy pitching in Major League Baseball.

"I haven't even talked to Daniel about it - I haven't seen him for a long time," Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander said Monday. "It will be good to catch up and talk about the good old days."

Those 'good old days' including standout careers at Old Dominion University.

Verlander, a Houston Astros starting pitcher, starred for ODU from 2002 to 2004. Hudson, an alumnus of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach who now serves as the closer for the Washington Nationals, was a standout for ODU from 2006 to 2008. This week, the pair will pitch in the 2019 World Series.

"It's pretty cool - really unique," Hudson said Monday in advance of Tuesday's game one. "Obviously for a smaller school like ODU, it's rare to get a couple guys in the same World Series. I know I'm proud of it. I know they're proud of it. I'm sure JV (Justin Verlander) is proud of it as well."

In his first season with the Washington Nationals, Hudson has made four saves this postseason, pitching 5.2 innings as the Nationals primary closer. Hudson helped lead the Nationals to their first ever World Series as a franchise.

Like Verlander, Hudson admits he hasn't had an opportunity to visit with his fellow Monarch - despite sharing a profession.

"We've been in different leagues," Hudson, a 10-year MLB veteran, admitted. "Being out in the National League West [division], we didn't play him a whole lot. When we did play them, I was injured - so I didn't go on the road. Therefore I haven't had a ton of interaction with him over the years, but I know he's a great guy and I look forward to catching up with him at some point this week."

Verlander is set to be the Astros starting pitcher in Wednesday's game two of the Series. Hudson, being a relief pitcher, can appear in any game - even as soon as Tuesday's game one. When they're not busy doing their jobs on baseball's biggest stage, perhaps the pitchers can throw a change-up and actually have a chance to visit.