Deputies searching for suspect after multiple Williamsburg store credit card frauds

YORK Co., Va. – Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe is involved in multiple credit card frauds.

On October 18, the person in the photo provided by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office was said to be involved in multiple credit card frauds at the Best Buy and Target located in The Marquis in the Williamsburg section of York County.

The suspect left the area in a white Hyundai, reports say.

If you can identify this person, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Refer to report #1904124