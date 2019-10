Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Football season is well underway, which means tailgating and game day parties are also in full swing. Chef Matthew May shows us how to create walking tacos, a delicious and convenient treat that will be a hit at any sporting event.

Learn how to make more great dishes like this with Chef Matthew at one of his cooking classes! Go to MatthewMay.org for more information.