Act 3 Podcast: El Camino and Gemini Man

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

We have a huge episode this week, Here to talk about Gemini Man is Jessica Larche, And if that isn’t enough for you, we’re also welcoming WTKR meteorologist April Loveland to talk about El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie We’ve also got some casting updates for “The Batman” and “The Matrix 4” and the return of food taste tests in this jam packed episode!

Time Codes

Act One: News

-00:01:05 – “The Batman” Casting Update

-00:04:05 – Neil Patrick Harris Cast In “Matrix 4”

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:06:00 – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” Review/Discussion Featuring News 3 Meteorologist April Loveland (SPOILERS)

Act Three: “Gemini Man” Review/Discussion Featuring News 3’s Jessica Larche

-00:33:55 – Non-Spoilers

-00:59:15 – SPOILERS

Post-Credits Bonus Content:

-01:23:30 – The Gang Gives Zombie Skittles A Try

