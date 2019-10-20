William & Mary football falls short against JMU, 38-10

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. In front of a sold-out Homecoming crowd, William & Mary football couldn’t keep up with James Madison University, losing 38-10.

It marked the second straight game against a top-10 opponent, as the Dukes enter the game ranked No. 2.

W&M was first to score after Jake Johnston kicked a 20-yard field goal in the first quarter.

JMU then put up 21 unanswered points before the half.

The Tribe gained momentum early on in the third quarter and faked a field goal to score their first, and last, touchdown of the game. Ted Hefter passed to Try Zgombic to reduce their deficit to ten points.

Saturday’s loss has W&M at a 53-38 record in Homecoming games.

Next up for The Tribe (2-5, 0-3) is a conference game at Maine next Saturday.

The Dukes (7-1, 4-0) return home to host Towson in their Homecoming matchup.

