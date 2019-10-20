Redskins can’t make splash vs. undefeated 49ers, lose eighth straight home game

LANDOVER, Md. – When it comes to a home field advantage, the Redskins are stuck in the mud.

On a wet, sloppy Sunday at FedEx Field, the Redskins lost their eighth straight home game – falling 9-0 to the undefeated 49ers. Washington falls to 1-and-6 on the season.

Field conditions were treacherous, making scoring hard to come by. The game was tied 0-0 at the half, making it the first scoreless tie at halftime since December 31, 2017. San Francisco added three field goals in the second half to secure the win.

The Skins have lost all four of their home games this season after dropping their final four games at FedEx Field last season.

Next week, Washington travels to Minnesota for a Thursday night date with its former quarterback. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings host the Redskins at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.