North Carolina company recalling egg rolls, meat loaf, chicken pie over allergens & unsanitary conditions

A North Carolina company has issued a recall on an undisclosed amount of chicken pie and meat loaf products because the labeling did not indicate they contain allergens.

The MawMaw’s Chicken Pies products include meat loaf and chicken pies with or without veggies, and contain the known allergens milk and soy, the the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The problem was found while an FSIS inspector was conducting routine label verification, it said in a statement. There have been no illnesses or adverse reactions from the products reported.

The amount of products affected has not been released, but the ones subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 46456” and were produced between Sept. 17, 2019 to Oct. 16, 2019.

Customers are encouraged to throw away or return the products.

Egg roll recall

Another routine FSIS inspection resulted in the recall of about 118,000 pounds of meat and poultry egg roll products.

Unsanitary production and packaging conditions led to the recall of cases of Silver Label Pork & Vegetable Protein Egg Roll, Dai Kin Pork & Textured Vegetable Protein Egg Roll, Tita’s Pork & Textured Vegetable Protein Egg Roll and Tita’s Chicken & Textured Vegetable Protein Egg Roll from a T&R Enterprise USA Inc. in St. Louis, Missouri, the FSIS said in a statement.

The items were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri and bear the establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection.