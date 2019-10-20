Norfolk Police Department to hold ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 26

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is preparing for their sixth annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ event!

The family friendly Halloween event will be held on October 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Target located at 1245 N. Military Highway.

The department says that this years event will be even better than the last! Costumes aren’t required but always encouraged.

During ‘trunk or treat’, adults decorate the back of their cars for Halloween, load them up with candy, and come sit in the parking lot for kids to “trick or treat” from car-to-car.