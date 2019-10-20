Money raised for breast cancer research at Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office’s 5th Annual Pull For Pink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hosted its 5th Annual Pull For Pink on Saturday to raise money for breast cancer research .

Teams of eight competed to see which could pull a fire truck 12 feet within the fastest time.

There was also food, live music, a silent auction, motorcycle rides, and a lot more to help raise money all while having fun!

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said, "The one thing we want for today is to bring about breast cancer awareness. It's an issue for a lot of families and a lot of people around the country, and we just want to get the word out."

The event took place at Tap It Local in Chesapeake from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds went to the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation.