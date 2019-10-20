Man injured in Hampton shooting, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was shot in the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 1:20 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence that a shooting took place, but could not locate a victim.

A short time later, officers were called to Riverside Hospital in reference to a walk-in shooting victim, a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was not entirely cooperative with investigating officers, and the incident’s motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.